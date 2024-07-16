Skip to Content
YPD update on truck crashing into two homes

Published 3:58 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) gave an explanation on how a full-sized truck crashed into two homes Monday.

After investigating, officers said a 43-year-old woman was driving a 2500 pickup truck on Avenue A, then an item was dropped on the vehicle's floor the driver attempted to pick it up, leading to her losing control and crashing into the homes.

YPD says the driver had a minor injury and a 5-year-old passenger was uninjured, as well as the residences of the homes.

Alcohol nor speed appear to be factors, says YPD.

