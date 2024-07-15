Jordan’s Way to visit Humane Society of Yuma to help raise funds

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jordan's Way is on a tour to help raise funds for animal shelters, and will be making a stop at the Humane Society of Yuma.

Jordan's Way, LLC. is an organization founded by Kris Rotonda that travels to support animal shelters and rescues. Rotonda fundraises by going live on Facebook with non-stop challenges for three hours.

He will be in Yuma July 15 and starting his fundraising at 6 p.m on the Humane Society of Yuma Facebook page. The public is invited to watch and donate.

“Each stop on the Jordan’s Way tour offers the ability to bring awareness to the importance of the saying “Adopt, Don’t Shop” to an entirely new community”. Kris Rotonda

Jordan's Way has helped to raise over $8.5 million for shelters and rescues since January 2021.

To learn more about the organization, visit their website here.