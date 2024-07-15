Children hospitalized after single-car crash in Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A car crash involving children led to them hospitalized in Phoenix, according to the Somerton Police Department (SPD).

SPD says officers responded to a car crash July 13 around 2:30 p.m. on 581 W. Patricia St.

According to SPD, a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was going north at a high speed on South Orange Avenue, then drove between two homes and rolled into the W. Patricia St. area.

Two children, ages four and five, were ejected from the vehicle and their mom, the driver, had to be rescued by the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department, says SPD.

The children were flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital and are in stable condition, their mom was flown to another Phoenix Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says the case is still under investigation but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Somerton Police Department at (928) 722-7411.