Local radio station hosts Third Annual Reggae on the Yuma River

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KIZY Radio Station hosted its Third Annual Reggae on the Yuma River event on Saturday.

The event, which started at 6:00pm, took place at Gateway Park and featured live performances from local reggae bands, food vendors, and a beer and wine garden.

KYMA spoke to the organizer last week, where he says the funds from the event will be used to help build a new studio for the radio station.

Drone footage captured the event, where a firework show took place during the event and towards the end of the show.