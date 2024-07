YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Reports say a Yuma Police Department (YPD) officer was involved in a car crash on 1st Avenue and 6th Street, causing a street to close Wednesday.

We received these reports around 12:57 p.m. and the street remains closed as of 2:00 p.m.

Injuries have been reported and a YPD officer was involved, according to YPD.

We are currently investigating. Stay tuned for more information.