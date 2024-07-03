Salvation Army receives donation from local business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local business helps a non-profit organization keep the Yuma community cool during summer season.

"Eco-Energy Solutions" gave a $10,000 check to the Salvation Army.

The money will be used to buy water and other items.

"We are going to be able to use these 10,000 dollars that eco energy is providing to help yumans right here to keep cool whether is that through our cooli9ng center located at 445 south 4th avenue or through our mobile cool and heat relief," said Salvation Army Corps Officer Jonathan Herzog.

"And we believe on what the salvation army is doing and is one of the reasons why eco energy solutions decided to part of this project," said Eco-Energy Solutions CEO and Founder Fernando Zavalo.

If you would like to help the salvation army, you can donate water to the cooling center on 4th Avenue and 5th Street in Yuma.