New wireless towers for Yuma agriculture

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The agriculture industry in Yuma is looking to get some state of the art technology to help it grow.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved a $3 million contract for new wireless tower installations.

“This one is an investment specifically in agriculture because in Yuma County agriculture is basically king," said Board of Supervisor Tony Reyes.

The money comes from a $6 million grant from the state.

According to the county, the towers will help the agriculture industry in Yuma become one of the best in the country through the use of up-to-date equipment.

Mike Pasquinelli, the president of the Yuma Fresh Vegetable Association, explains why this is so beneficial for the industry.

“Our tractors our equipment everything is becoming more high-tech we need a lot of accessibility to the internet and connectivity so it’ll be a very good improvement for us," said Pasquinelli.

The county also explains how this new technology will help save water.

“Yuma County is well known throughout the world as being one of those counties that struggles to save a lot of water well part of that is going to be how to use this technology to level our fields and use even less water than we use now," said Reyes.

Pasquinelli provides specific examples on how this technology will help Yuma agriculture.

“If a pump fails or water fails or something like that and when we get into our harvest we can see start seeing you know hey if there’s product available to be shipped," said Pasquinelli.

Construction on the towers is expected to begin later this year.