Yuma County

Local LGBTQ+ community to hold March for Visibility

Published 4:49 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local non-profit organizations are hosting an event to honor pride month. 

The local LGBTQ+ community and p-flag Yuma are holding the third annual "March for Visibility" Friday at seven p.m. 

"We want to make sure that the message comes across that we are welcoming everyone come one come all, bring your friends family and love ones and have some fun and enjoy feeling at home," Cafecito Organic Coffee Barista Edith Weber.

The pride walk will starts at the maverick inn on Fourth Avenue and ends at Cafecito in downtown Yuma.

The event is for all ages.

Beverages and cocktails will be served at "Cafecito" following the march.

