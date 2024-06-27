HSOY offering free microchips for pets

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) is offering free microchips through July 3 to give pet owners peace of mind this Independence Day.

Many pets can get lost after running off scared from fireworks and other loud noises during Fourth fo July celebrations, so HSOY recommends getting your pet microchipped.

These microchips will identify an owner's pet if they get lost and end up in a shelter.

If you want your pet microchipped for free, the Humane Society of Yuma is located at 4050 S. Avenue 4 1/2 E.



Giving your pets collars and tags with up-to-date information is also recommended.