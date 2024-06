YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma's annual Back to School Rodeo returns Saturday, July 20.

This will be the 13th annual Back to School Rodeo and will be located at the Yuma Civic Center at 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr.

Partnering with the Yuma Sun, the even will give the first 2,000 students a free synch bag and school supplies. Only one bag will go per child.