Cocopah Chairwoman statement on councilmember who died in crash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cocopah Chairwoman Sherry Cordova has released a statement regarding the death of Irwin Twist.

Her statement is as follows:

We received devastating news that on the night of June 21, 2024, Mr. Irwin Twist, a member of the Cocopah Tribal Council was a passenger in an auto accident and sadly, he did not survive. This is a shock to The Cocopah Tribe, his family and all who knew him. He was a council member with so many plans for the future, a veteran, a family man but most of all a friend. His passing will leave a great void in our community and to all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in this most unexpected senseless loss. Cocopah Chairwoman Sherry Cordova

On June 21, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) sent out a press release regarding the death of a 75-year-old man who died in a car crash on Avenue C.

The man was later identified publicly by a post to social media from Border Health and family members.