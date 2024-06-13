City of San Luis hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for its new Plaza Colibri

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis held a groundbreaking event for its new Plaza Colibri.

The plaza will feature a brand gym, storage facility, and grocery store and is set to begin construction.

Local agriculture and construction companies' office spaces will also occupy the public square.

The owner of Riedel Constructions, who is also the mayor of San Luis, says the project will cost around $25,000,000 in private funding.

She adds that it will bring new job, social, and economic opportunities.

The Mayor of San Luis, Nieves Reidel, says "I feel that it is our duty to provide people with the needs that they need, cover their needs, not just build houses, we built hundreds of houses but we have to bring the businesses, the service related businesses,".

The new plaza is located at the intersection of San Luis Lane and S Ave E.

The owner says the buildings will be finished by the end of the year and businesses will open early next year.