Skip to Content
Yuma County

YRMC celebrates its 2024 student volunteers in graduation ceremony

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 3:45 PM
Published 3:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is hosting a graduation ceremony for its Student Volunteers Program on Monday.

The ceremony will recognize 28 student volunteers who are graduating from high school and college and will begin their journey in the medical field.

The hospital has over 200 volunteers including retirees, high school students, and pet therapy volunteers.

YRMC said these student volunteers can gain hands-on experience and develop job skills to advance their medical careers.

"Sometimes, as young adults, what we might do is go home, be on our phones, watch the TV, but it's important to find value in the time you have, and I think helping others is a great way to spend your time,” said Abril Sanchez Martinez, a current Student Volunteer at YRMC.

The event will be at YRMC in the Yuma Conference Center.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content