Yuma County gives Smucker Park update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County explained why Ray Smucker Park has recently seen most of its grass and even some of its trees beginning to dry up.

This has caused some locals to wonder what is going on with the park.

Due to the construction of the new water basin, Yuma County was forced to replace the irrigation system near Smucker Park.

This replacement, along with a complication, has caused a vast majority of the grass to go completely dry and has even affected some of the trees.

Johnny Martinez is a Yuma local who walks and cleans the park every day.

He hopes to see some color return to the plants.

“Doesn’t look good, it doesn’t I mean yeah people walk here it’s not good it’s not good I mean what are they waiting for right? No water? But what are you going to do,” said Martinez.

Yuma County Engineer Alan Quintero shared how the County is currently working on fixing the irrigation to rejuvenate the landscape.

“There’s an issue with some of the components of the existing tank that is being resolved right now so as soon as that gets completed and replaced we’ll be able to feed the water tank so that the park goes back to the irrigation system that it had before,” said Quintero.

According to Yuma County, the new irrigation system should be up and running in about two to three weeks.