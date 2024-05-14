Local non-profit to host fundraiser to benefit youth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kindness Foundation will have an all-day fundraiser on Friday, May 24, at Panda Express on Avenue B in Yuma.

The fundraiser will run from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Here are some ways you can give to the fundraiser by either ordering ahead or on the event day:

You can order online at PandaExpress.com or on the app. Then enter 372290 in the fundraiser code box.

in the fundraiser code box. You can also order in person and bring a paper flyer or show the flyer on your phone.

20% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward Kindness Foundation's cause.

Kindness Foundation said its goal for the next academic year is to offer 100 free/complimentary laptops to upcoming first-generation or low-income high school seniors pursuing college opportunities.

The non-profit organization said it has a First Generation initiative that aims to equip a group of low-income or first-generation high school seniors with complimentary laptops as they pursue greater opportunities beyond high school.

This initiative also supports sports activities by covering school fees and providing allowances for basic sports necessities.

The Kindness Foundation said it is aiming to empower at-risk youth to pursue education and healthy activities through this effort.