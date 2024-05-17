Local school district approves new interim associate superintendent

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) #32 Governing Board appointed Teodolina Galvan, the Arizona Desert Elementary School Principal as the new Interim Associate Superintendent.

Galvan was approved for the position during the Governing Board meeting on Tuesday.

Her position will be effective on July 1.

GESD #32 said Galvan brings experience to the role and has held different positions in the district as an Instructional Assistant, Teacher, Mentor Teacher, Master Teacher, Preschool Director, and Principal.

She has also worked with the district for over 18 years.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the board and district administration for this incredible opportunity. It is an honor and a privilege to be able to serve my district and community in this new capacity. Over the past 18 years, I have dedicated myself to this district in various roles, each role has shaped my educational philosophy and reinforced my commitment to student success and teacher support. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and I am committed to building on our district's successes. I look forward to working collaboratively with our board, staff, students, and families to continue achieving great things for our community.” Teodolina Galvan

Galvan's educational background and leadership roles make her well-equipped to take on the position's responsibilities.

The district said the Board's decision "reflects their confidence in her abilities to lead the district forward and continue its tradition of academic excellence."

Congratulations from us here at KYMA!