California residents rebuilding their lives following Mountain Fire

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Some Camarillo residents will have to slowly rebuild their lives after some homes were reduced to rubble in the Mountain Fire in California.

Over in the neighborhood of Camarillo Heights, one of the areas that was severely impacted by the Mountain Fire, some properties were completely destroyed while other properties were spared.

Cars that were attached to a trailer have been scorched. There was a driveway and a garage next to it that was once a home, but has turned to rubble. Right now, there are no walls, no roof, nothing. However, the only thing left standing is a chimney.

According to sources, the Mountain Fire was a wind-driven fire, so the embers were flying all over and it was just really a hit-or miss-situation depending on where they landed.

That's why so many homes in the neighborhood actually survived, standing next to other structures that were fully engulfed by flames.

Local residents say it was a real nightmare situation the day of the fire, and now, they are just thankful that they were able to get out alive.

"I'm getting texts and calls and Facebook messages and everyone wants to help. And we appreciate it so much, but we don't even know where to start," said one resident.

"It was a matter of minutes. It was that quick. It was like a storm I've never seen before just swirled and took everything," said another resident.