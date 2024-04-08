Two suspects arrested for drug possession related charges

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested two men with more than 1,700 fentanyl pills in a home.

One of the suspects is 27-year-old Martin Jesus Rodriguez.

YCSO said Rodriguez, along with another suspect who is now out of custody, was found in a home near Avenue 9E and Saddle Drive in Yuma on Thursday, April 4.

Deputies said they found 1,767 multi-colored counterfeit M30 pills containing Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $7,068.

Including 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of black tar heroin, and multiple items of paraphernalia indicative of street sales, said YCSO.

Rodriguez was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for Possession of a Narcotic for Sales, Possession of a Narcotic, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia for multiple counts.

He is being held on a bond of $100,000 and is facing four felony counts.

The other suspect faces three charges including Possession of a Narcotic, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

YCSO said counterfeit pills that are either called "Skittles" or "rainbow" pills can contain a lethal dose of pressed fentanyl.

Contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427 to report any suspected drug activity or visit their website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.