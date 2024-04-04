YCSO warns community of offer of employment scam

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is alerting the community of any imposters and fraud schemes recently targeting job seekers with offers of employment with Yuma County.

The Yuma County Government reported potential victims who received an offer of employment through fake emails such as hryumacounty@mail.com and careers.yumacounty@gmail.com, said YCSO.

Any email address from the Yuma County Government would contain the domain of @yumacountyaz.gov or@governmentjobs.com.

YCSO said that some of the potential victims applied for employment with the county and others may have had their information taken from other public job-seeking websites.

According to YCSO, when offered a job with the Yuma County Government, you would be initially contacted by phone about an offer of employment before requesting any additional personal information needed.

Scammers may ask for your driver's license, social security, or bank account number to fill out "employee paperwork," said YCSO.

Giving out sensitive information can leave job seekers' bank accounts at risk of identity theft.

YCSO said if you get a job offer through email that you may believe to be fake, do not download any attachments or click on any links.

Report these suspicions to your local law enforcement and call Yuma County Human Resources at 928-373-1013 to verify the employment information you received.