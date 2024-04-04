Skip to Content
San Luis Post Office's parking lot to be closed this weekend

today at 9:11 AM
Published 9:22 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of San Luis announced the Post Office on Main Street will have its parking lot closed to vehicular traffic from April 6-7, along with an update to its retail hours.

The parking lot rehabilitation project is to be completed during the closure.

The city said local postal customers can use the parcel/lot located south of the post office that is between Mesa Street and Archibald Street to park their vehicles and access the post office.

Also, the post office retail hours will change from April 2-13.

From Monday to Friday, it will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. While on Saturday, it will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

However, regular business hours will resume on April 15.

