Westbound lane restrictions on I-8 in Yuma starting April 1

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced westbound lane restrictions on Interstate 8 from April 1 to April 5.

Maintenance crews will be making pavement repairs.

Here are the following lane restrictions that will happen from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Westbound I-8 between milepost 16 (near Avenue 15E) and milepost 20 (near Telegraph Pass) will be reduced to one lane Monday, April 1, through Friday, April 5.

A 14-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph.

Please plan ahead and be aware of maintenance crews on the road.