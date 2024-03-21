Alternating lane restrictions on Interstate 8 in Dateland for Thursday and Friday

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will be alternating lane restrictions on Interstate 8 in Dateland.

Maintenance crews will be restriping the road.

The restrictions will happen from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22.

Here are the following lane restrictions:

Eastbound and westbound Interstate 8 will only have one lane open between mileposts 66 (near Avenue 34E) and 71. Only one direction will be impacted at a time.

A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

Drive safely and please plan ahead.