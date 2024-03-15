Gadsden Elementary honors teacher in memorial ceremony

GADSDEN, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many students, teachers, and families gathered Friday morning at Gadsden Elementary School to honor the memory of their beloved teacher, Leobardo "Papo" Neblino.

Neblino and his three other band members passed away in a tragic car accident in November 2022 on their way to play in Kansas.

During the memorial ceremony, elementary music students sang and performed several songs. One of the students shared how much Mr. Neblino meant to him.

“He taught me a lot and how to play music," said mariachi student, Jesús Mares. “And ever since then, I never want to stop music.”

Jesus said he would think of Mr. Neblino every time he heard Mariachi music.

"Every time I play, even if he wasn’t here in person, he will always be here with us," shared Jesus.

Mr. Neblino’s family and fellow teachers also shared their favorite memories of him during their speeches.

The school dedicated a music room with a plaque in his honor reading, “Leobardo 'Papo' Neblina Music Room.”

If you’d like to help Mr.Neblino’s family, you can donate to this GoFundMe page.