Yuma County

YPD alerts community of level three sex offender, Mario De Prieta

Yuma Police Department
By
today at 10:26 AM
Published 10:38 AM

Mario Chauncey De Prieta is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is alerting the community of a level three sex offender, Mario Chauncey De Prieta.

58-year-old Mario Chauncey De Prieta is homeless and lives around the area of 25th Street and Eighth Avenue.

YPD said he is described as 5 feet 8 inches, 260 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

According to YPD, Mario committed Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Idaho between October and December of 2001.

He was convicted in 2007 in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, and in 2016, he was convicted for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender in the U.S. District Court in Washington.

Then in 2023, Mario was convicted again for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender in Yuma County Superior Court.

YPD said if you have information on any criminal activity, contact them at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If you have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.

