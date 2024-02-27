YPD issues level 3 sex offender notification

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released a notification concerning a level 3 sex offender living in Yuma.

In the notification, Mario Chauncey De Prieta, 58, is residing in the area of 1st Street and Maiden Lane, and is described as five-feet, eight-inches, 260 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

YPD says between October and December 2001, Prieta committed sexual abuse of a minor in Idaho, and was convicted in 2007 in the U.S. District Court in Idaho, but in 2016, Prieta was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in the U.S. District Court in Washington.

Last year, Prieta was again convicted for failing to register as a sex offender in the Yuma County Superior Court, according to YPD.

YPD also says Prieta is a level 3 sex offender, with a high risk to reoffend.

If anyone has information regarding any criminal activity, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. If you have any information regarding any current criminal activity on this or any other offender, call Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.