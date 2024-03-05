Free VIN etching event on Friday

Yuma Police Department, AZ DPS RATTLER Task Force, Arizona Automobile Theft Authority, and Target are partnering together for the event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The community will be able to etch their vehicle's VIN for free.

The free event will happen on Friday, March 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Target parking lot located at 1450 Yuma Palms Parkway.

According to the Yuma Police Department (YPD), vehicle owners will need to show proof of registration and will be required to complete a consent form.

YPD said etching your vehicle's VIN is an effective way to avoid auto theft and takes less than 10 minutes per vehicle to complete.

When a vehicle is stolen, the thief needs to change the identity of the vehicle by changing the VIN identification plate on the dashboard, said YPD.

YPD also said when a vehicle has its window glass VIN etched, the thief needs to replace and throw away each piece of window glass which cuts into their profit margin.

According to YPD, once a thief decides to steal your vehicle, there is a high chance they will notice the etching on the glass and may move on to an unmarked vehicle.

Etching your vehicle's VIN will reduce the chances of you become a victim of a crime, said YPD.