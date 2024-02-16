Yuma Regional Medical Center receives recognition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) has recently received recognition for creating a healthy work environment for its staff.

YRMC is the only hospital in Arizona to win the Pathway to Excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

The designation promotes excellence in nursing and health care.

It is also only one in over 120 hospitals to win the award.

Over 90% of the nurses from YRMC said they agree with the survey regarding the work environment and care in the hospital.

“It goes to show that we do provide amazing work here to our community so to be able to showcase that with this award it’s it’s great,” said YRMC Inpatient Nurse, Claudia Montes.

The hospital will need to submit to win the designation again in four years.