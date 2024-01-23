Yuma County Fairgrounds Relocation Assistance bringing changes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors discussed this year's Federal Legislative Priorities which included the Yuma County Fairgrounds Relocation Assistance.

According to Yuma County, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma directly contributes over $592 million and has created over 15,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

The Yuma County Fairgrounds has over 200 events including the annual Yuma County Fair, Fall Fest, Two Rivers Renaissance Faire, Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo, and many more.

According to the Yuma County Fairgrounds General Manager, Eric Wofford, one of the changes is the relocation of the carnival ride due to the proximity that the aircraft has when flying over.

