YCSO notifies community of level two sex offender, Ismael Gonzalez-Lopez

Ismael Gonzalez-Lopez is considered a level two sex offender with an intermediate risk to reoffend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is notifying the community of a level two sex offender.

51-year-old Ismael Gonzalez-Lopez is residing in the 700 block of West Jackson Street in Somerton.

YCSO said Gonzalez-Lopez is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and is not wanted at this time.

He pled guilty on March 29, 1996, in the Cochise County Superior Court in Douglas, Arizona to one count of Attempted Molestation of a Child.

He was also placed on probation for five years.

YCSO said the victim was a young girl he knew.

YCSO has a registered sex offender and community notification program called OffenderWatch which lets the public search for sex offenders in their area.

If you have information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call YCSO at (928) 783-4427.