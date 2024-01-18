YPD notifies community of level three sex offender, Victor Aquino

Victor Aquino is a level three sex offender and is considered a High Risk to re-offend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said it is informing the community of a level three sex offender, Victor Aquino.

47-year-old Victor Aquino is residing at the 2000 block of West 2nd Place in Yuma.

Aquino is described as 5 feet, 8 inches, 176 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

YPD said Aquino was arrested on January 5, 1996, in San Francisco on several charges including Kidnapping, Rape by Force and False Imprisonment.

He was then convicted on May 23, 1996, of Sexual Battery in San Francisco Superior Court.

Aquino was arrested again on April 17, 2002, on several charges including Kidnapping, Rape by Force, Oral Copulation, False Imprisonment, and Robbery in San Francisco.

YPD said Aquino was then convicted on November 9, 2004 of Assault to Commit Rape and Robbery in San Francisco Superior Court.

YPD said if you have information on any criminal activity, contact them at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

If you have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact Detective Almodova at (928) 373-4781.