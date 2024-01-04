Popularity of MedSpas increasing locally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New Year, New Me!

According to the American Med Spa Association, medical spas are a $15 billion industry and it continues to grow.

In 2022, there were almost 9,000 medical spas, 7,400 in 2021, and about 5,400 in 2018.

According to the same report, women made up the majority of patients at 88 percent, with those from the ages of 35-54 making up the biggest bracket, followed by those 18-34 years old.

We talked to two local medical spas in Yuma about the increase in clientele they have seen and what made them get into the industry.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information tonight.