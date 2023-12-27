Local city offices closed for New Year’s Day

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The cities of Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis will have their city halls and offices closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, for New Year's Day.

The City of Yuma said City Hall will be closed for New Year's Day and the residential waste pickup schedule will be changed.

Residents who usually have their trash collected on Mondays will have it picked up on Tuesday, January 2.

Those who have their trash collected on Tuesdays will be picked up on Wednesday, January 3.

The City of Yuma said curbside recycling will take place on their regularly scheduled days and normal schedules will resume the week of January 8, 2024.

The City of Somerton said City Hall will be closed on New Year's Day and that there will also be changes to the trash and recycle pick-up schedule.

Courtesy: City of Somerton

The City of San Luis said its offices will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2024, for New Year's Day.

On Tuesday, January 2, 2024, regular business hours will resume but emergency services will be available.

Residents who have their trash collected on Monday and Thursday will have it picked up on Tuesday and Thursday only during the holiday period.

While Tuesday and Friday routes will be collected on Wednesday and Friday.

Courtesy: City of San Luis

Have a safe happy new year!