Pre-holiday rain showers in Yuma

Published 7:52 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just days before Christmas, mother nature did not bring snow to Yuma County, but it did bring rain. 

The Desert Southwest, ringing in this holiday weekend with showers. 

Mark visits Yuma about three or four times a year and says he’s never seen any rain here.

“A lot of traffic and what not, but the streets can easily fill up with water and I guess you have to be careful,” said Mark.

The rain has affected certain areas of Yuma County like 28th Street and Avenue A as you can see it is completely flooded.

“Hopefully they get the flooding corrected, I know they have construction coming on to fix the issue, but right now it’s a little bit of a mess that’s for sure,” said Candy Cane Lane resident, Kyle.

This is actually the entrance to Yuma’s iconic Candy Cane Lane, which residents are unsure will be able to operate Friday evening.

“I think people will still expect to come, but we’re not sure if we will be able to turn the lights on or not, it depends on safety issues with the rain and electrical but hopefully we can turn it on tonight,” said Kyle.

If you have an umbrella and a rain coat, now is the time to pull them out of the closet. 

And remember to stay safe out there folks. 

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is a reporter and anchor for Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

