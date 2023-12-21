Additional officers working to keep the streets safe for this holiday weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers will be out in full force this holiday weekend to keep things safe on the streets.

There are already extra officers out on the roadways.

They'll be looking for drunk drivers or those who may be on drugs.

They will also be keeping an eye out for robbers.

"We're also having extra officers that will be in the areas of the mall to ensure that everyone is locking up their vehicles. There aren't any shopliftings occurring or any other crimes that we may observe," said Christina Fernandez, YPD Public Information Officer.

This holiday patrol runs through January 1, 2024.