Skip to Content
Yuma County

Additional officers working to keep the streets safe for this holiday weekend

By ,
today at 2:10 PM
Published 3:28 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers will be out in full force this holiday weekend to keep things safe on the streets.

There are already extra officers out on the roadways.

They'll be looking for drunk drivers or those who may be on drugs.

They will also be keeping an eye out for robbers.

"We're also having extra officers that will be in the areas of the mall to ensure that everyone is locking up their vehicles. There aren't any shopliftings occurring or any other crimes that we may observe," said Christina Fernandez, YPD Public Information Officer.

This holiday patrol runs through January 1, 2024.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content