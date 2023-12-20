Rep. Grijalva announces $5.2 million for Cocopah Indian Tribe restoration project

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Raul Grijalva (D-Arizona) announced the Cocopah Indian Tribe received $5.2 million for its Limitrophe Restoration Project.

Funding comes from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's America the Beautiful Challenge program and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Tribal Wildlife program.

It is also part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Rep. Grijalva also wrote a letter supporting the project as Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee.

These funds would help the Cocopah Indian Tribe complete their Limitrophe Restoration Project which is focused on restoring more than 400 acres of important areas along the Colorado River Delta on their reservation.