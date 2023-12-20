Skip to Content
Yuma County

Rep. Grijalva announces $5.2 million for Cocopah Indian Tribe restoration project

Cocopah Indian Tribe
By
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:48 AM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Raul Grijalva (D-Arizona) announced the Cocopah Indian Tribe received $5.2 million for its Limitrophe Restoration Project.

Funding comes from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's America the Beautiful Challenge program and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Tribal Wildlife program.

It is also part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Rep. Grijalva also wrote a letter supporting the project as Chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee.

These funds would help the Cocopah Indian Tribe complete their Limitrophe Restoration Project which is focused on restoring more than 400 acres of important areas along the Colorado River Delta on their reservation.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content