Food trucks now at city parks in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Food truck vendors are now welcome to set up shop at city parks in Yuma.

“For me, it’s very special when I bring my five-year-old out here, she gets hungry, we have to get in the car, she falls asleep, we end up going home. Now with the City of Yuma, we are opening, welcoming food vendors to come to our parks,” said City Council Member Art Morales.

City Council Member Art Morales spearheaded this project, so locals can partake in outdoor activities like the river and playgrounds without having to leave to get food.

“Folks in the community are always asking how they can support small businesses, local vendors retail, whatnot, and we really tell people to shop local, so this is one way that we’re exposing the Parks and Rec to our community,” said Morales.

A local Mexican food shop, The Best Taquito, has already tried out this new service.

“I believe it’s a great opportunity for all the vendors and food trucks to grow and sell their products and for people to get to know them as well,” said The Best Taquito Owner Alma Ornelas.

Ornelas said it’s special to her because The Best Taquito started 15 years ago in a food truck.

And said they offer almost all the products they do at their physical location, with one exception.

“The only thing we do not take is beer but other than that we are able to take everything and serve the same thing we do here at the restaurant,” said Ornelas.

Call (928) 373-5200 to request a permit for your food truck.