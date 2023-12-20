AWC students nominated for All-Arizona Academic Team

Students are chosen based on their outstanding academic performance and record of community service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said its four students received nominations to the All-Arizona Academic Team.

This team is part of the All-USA Scholarship competition sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa.

Josett Clark, Abel Morales III, Kassandra Sicairos, and Rosaelba Soto Robles were among the students chosen.

AWC said every year, the Arizona Board of Regents provides scholarships to Arizona community college students who are about to transfer to a baccalaureate program.

Such awards cover resident tuition for 10 consecutive undergraduate semesters, or 60 credits, at one of Arizona’s public universities.

Students will also receive a special medallion commemorating their achievement and an invitation to a recognition ceremony in the spring.

AWC said Phi Theta Kappa, the national honor society for two-year colleges, sponsors the All-USA competition each year.

After three rounds of judging, select students earn the title of All-USA.

AWC mentioned the Sigma Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa is housed at the college alongside the Honors Program and is supervised by Professor David Kern.

For 2023, AWC was allotted four award nominations, two students from the Yuma and La Paz County campuses, and two students from the South Yuma County campuses.

Here are some details about the chosen students and what they plan to do.

Courtesy: AWC

Josett Clark

Josett Clark is ready to graduate with an associate degree in Agricultural Systems Management in the Spring of 2024.

She plans to transfer to the University of Arizona where she’ll continue the Agricultural Systems Management bachelor’s degree program.

“This degree, and field in general, has always caught my eye, especially with growing up here in Yuma. As the years passed, I have witnessed this city grow, including its agriculture, and I strive to be a part of it; more specifically, I’d like to get involved with the food safety aspect of locally grown produce,” said Clark.

AWC said Clark has been involved with the Honors Program where she received a full-tuition scholarship to earn her associate degree and is an active member of Phi Theta Kappa.

She has volunteered at the group's community service activities such as Toys for Tots and has volunteered at the Humane Society of Yuma.

Courtesy: AWC

Abel Morales

Abel Morales III will be graduating from AWC in the Spring of 2024 with four associate degrees in Social Work, Psychology/Sociology, Arts, and General Studies.

He will then transfer to Northern Arizona University to get a bachelor's degree in Social Work.

Morales also hopes to earn his master's degree from Arizona State University.

AWC said he decided to become a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and therapist after he suffered a back injury last year.

It also affected him physically and his mental health took an even harder hit, said AWC.

He then became interested in helping others struggling with mental health issues.

“I'm very grateful for receiving the great honor of being a part of the All-Arizona Academic Team,” said Morales. “I come from a family that has always struggled financially, so receiving a full-ride scholarship will change the course of my life. If it wasn't for this scholarship, I would have probably not been able to continue my education and obtain my bachelor's. I'm happy about this opportunity, and I'll do my best to represent AWC in the best possible way.”

AWC said Morales was a Matador Ambassador for four years and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society.

He has also volunteered at the Yuma Community Food Bank.

Morales was recognized as the AWC Student of the Month in 2019 and was also chosen as the Student Success Center Employee of the Year in 2022 as a student worker on campus.

He was also chosen to be the recipient of the Dorothy A. Taber Scholarship from the AWC Foundation.

Courtesy: AWC

Kassandra Sicairos

Kassandra Sicairos said she plans to graduate in May with an associate degree in Exercise, Wellness, and Nutrition.

She will also then transfer to the University of Arizona to continue her studies and earn a bachelor’s degree in Nutritional Science.

Then after getting her bachelor's degree, she plans to take the MCAT and apply to medical school.

“I have always felt a sense of purpose and belonging when I am helping my community grow. My attraction to healthcare stems from this, and the profound impact it has on human lives. As a healthcare professional, I will be able to relieve suffering, offer comfort, and provide care during some of life's most vulnerable moments. Being able to contribute these skills and help the betterment of individuals and communities motivates me to work hard for what I would like to become and do someday,” said Sicairos.

AWC said Sicairos is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and has also served in the Matador Ambassador program where she was recognized with the Ambassador of Excellence Award.

She has worked at Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) as part of the patient engagement program to gain clinical exposure and give back to the community, said AWC.

Sicairos was also chosen to participate in YRMC's Mentor Me MD program for future healthcare professionals.

Courtesy: AWC

Rosaelba Soto Robles

Rosaelba Soto Robles will be graduating in the spring with an associate degree in Agricultural Science and an Honors Liberal Arts degree.

Then she plans to transfer to the University of Arizona to earn a bachelor’s degree in Sustainable Plant Systems and a master’s degree in Plant Science.

“I am beyond grateful for this opportunity. I want to give a big thanks to David Kern and Abby Amon for pushing me to apply for this scholarship. I could not have done it without them,” she said. “I am excited to be able to continue my studies, as I want to make a difference in my community and inspire others to do the same.”

Robles said she hopes to pursue a career in agricultural research to work with farmers and field workers to make their jobs easier by finding solutions to the daily issues they face.

AWC said Robles has been involved with the Honors Program and the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society and was also the secretary for the Young Farmers and Ranchers Club.