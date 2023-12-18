Rep. Grijalva announces funding for a local tribe’s reservation restoration project

Funding is also part of the Inflation Reduction Act which Rep. Grijalva negotiated to be included

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Representative Raúl M. Grijalva (D-Arizona) said the Cocopah Indian Tribe received $5.2 million for its Limitrophe Restoration Project.

The press release said the project aims to restore more than 400 acres of habitat and culturally important areas along the Colorado River Delta on the Tribe's reservation in Yuma County.

The Cocopah Indian Tribe also has support from the National Audubon Society to help complete its Limitrophe Restoration Project.

The Cocopah Indian Tribe received a $5 million grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s America the Beautiful Challenge program.

Including a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Tribal Wildlife Program.

“Securing this funding is a huge success for the Cocopah Tribe, and we have been very fortunate to have the support of the Audubon Society. This project will be an amazing accomplishment not only in preserving the environment but also in preserving the Cocopah’s traditional way of life. One of the primary goals of the Cocopah Tribal Council is to restore the river for future generations, and it is remarkable to see how the efforts of the last several years have come to fruition.” Jen Alspach, Cocopah Environmental Protection Office Director

“Since time immemorial, the Cocopah people have stewarded this land and I’m proud to support their efforts in this project. These are the type of federal investments that must be continued, as they are vital to our communities and the sustainability of our planet. I look forward to our collective work to restore this critical habitat and protect it for generations to come.” Rep. Grijalva

According to the press release, this funding will also be used to establish a Tribal youth conservation corps and perform earthwork.

And install irrigation for revegetation, and engage Tribal youth in the removal of invasive species to improve the habitat, connectivity, and resilience of the spiritually and culturally important area.

The Tribe is also planning to develop a portion of its unused Colorado River water rights to implement and sustain the planned restoration but it currently lacks infrastructure to allow the water to reach the site, said the press release.

The press release said the restoration site is in the floodplain of the Colorado River right below Morelos Dam in the limitrophe, the river reach that forms the border between the U.S. and Mexico, and marks the transition into the river's delta region.

