Yuma County

USPS Postmaster pushes for early holiday mailing

By
today at 4:23 PM
Published 11:34 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to USPS Postmaster Kraig Bess, shipping packages and items out as soon as possible is essential so everything can get to its final destination on time.

Starting this Summer, they started a new shipping service called USPS Ground Advantage which delivers packages expected in two to five business days.  

Bess also mentioned to make sure to put your mail on hold if you will not be home for the holidays to avoid your packages getting stolen.

USPS has set these deadlines so that items shipped arrive by December 25.

Here are the following deadlines:

  • USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
  • First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
  • Priority Mail — Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Valeria Rodriguez

