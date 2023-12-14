Salvation Army down in donations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Salvation Army is struggling this year with donations as they are down by 15% compared to last year locally.

“When we have seen in as we have in the past year, the effects of inflation take a bit out of giving. It makes it difficult for the Salvation Army to respond to those local needs and we all know that those local needs are significant,” said Commission Kenneth Hodder, the National Commander of the Salvation Army.

Their total goal for the Red Kettles this year is a little over $120,000, but with just two weeks to go, they are currently at $65,000.

According to the Salvation Army, Arizona Kettles donations are down 10% statewide.

Lieutenant Amber Herzog explains why these Red Kettle donations are so important.

“Our red kettles, while we do them during Christmas time, they actually fund us for the whole year. And so that’s how we get assistance throughout Yuma County for the whole fiscal year,” said Lt. Herzog.

While not everyone might have the money or resources to help donate, there are still other options if you would like to help out.

“Donate their time, honestly, having volunteer bell ringers helps us a lot just by ringing bells for two hours. For us, you can help us feed 80 people. It really does make an impact because it means we’re not having to spend resources on that fundraising opportunity but we’re still able to raise those funds for the community,” said Lt. Herzog.

The Salvation Army also has a message to the community.

“If there is someone who needs help, call the Salvation Army because we will do everything we possibly can to assist you,” said Commission Hodder.

You can always donate to the Salvation Army through their website, or simply by going in person.