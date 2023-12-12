Childcare Center and Family Home Forum in January

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Childcare Center and Family Home Forum is inviting future and current childcare providers to attend the event.

Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp and Arizona at Work partnered together for this forum.

The program will feature presenters, information stations, and networking.

This event will be happening on January 31, 2024, at the MLK Center located at 300 S. 13th Ave in Yuma.

There will be two times for the event available.