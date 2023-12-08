Yuma police notifies community of level three sex offender

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is notifying the community of a level three sex offender now residing at the 2100 block of S. Fourth Avenue in Yuma.

46-year-old Rondalle Pouge is described as 5 feet, 10 inches, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

YPD said Puge committed and was arrested for seven sex offenses in Yuma County between January 30, 2004, and March 19, 2004.

Yuma police say Pouge kidnapped and sexually assaulted two women (ages 18 and 59) at knifepoint, and attempted to kidnap and sexually assault two young girls and a woman (ages 14, 16, and 53) again at knifepoint.

A young girl and a woman (ages 14 and 30) also saw him sexual indecent in public, said YPD.

Pouge was charged with a total of 18 counts.

Two counts of sexual assault, four counts of attempted sexual assault, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of attempted kidnapping, five counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of public indecency, said YPD.

Pouge pled guilty to one count of Sexual Assault, four counts of Attempted Sexual Assault, and one count of Aggravated Assault.

Yuma police said Pouge was convicted of one count of Sexual Assault and four counts of Attempted Sexual Assault on November 6, 2004.

Pouge is a level three sex offender with a high risk of re-offending, said YPD.