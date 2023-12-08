Governing Board Member De La Hoya elected for AZ School Board Association

Election was held at the ASBA Annual Business Meeting on Thursday, December 7

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gadsden Elementary School District (GESD) #32 Governing Board Member Tadeo De La Hoya has been elected president-elect for the Arizona School Board Association (ASBA) for the upcoming year.

GESD #32 said the ASBA is a private, non-profit, non-partisan organization that cultivates excellence in locally governed school districts to bring the best schools in every Arizona community.

De La Hoya brings in experience and dedication to the role and has also served in various capacities within the education sector for many years, said GESD #32.

”I’ve been a school board member since 2008 and have served on the ASBA Board since 2015.” stated Tadeo De La Hoya Gadsden ESD Governing Board Clerk and San Luis, AZ City Councilmember. “During that time, I’ve learned that what we do really matters, and what truly matters is that we hold ourselves accountable and demonstrate high integrity. As your President-Elect, I am ready today to help lead that charge and restore our Associations’ standing and voice.”

De La Hoya and Desiree Fowler, Page USD to form the executive committee of the ASBA Board of Directors.

The president-elect position is held for one year and officers serve on the board along with 17 county directors and ex officio voting members including caucus and alliance presidents.

Governing Board Member De La Hoya will play an important role as President-Elect in shaping the future of education in the state.

He will also advocate for the needs of students, educators, and communities across Arizona.