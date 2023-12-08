City of San Luis to receive federal funds for César Chávez Boulevard improvement

Funding is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Arizona) said the City of San Luis will be receiving $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to improve César Chávez Boulevard and other improvements.

The federal funding will help improve and widen five miles of César Chávez Boulevard.

This project will also include stormwater infrastructure improvements, bus stops, intersection improvements, fiber, bike facilities, and sidewalks.

Rep. Grijalva said he sent several letters to USDOT over the years in support of the César Chávez Boulevard grant proposal.

“This federal grant is a critical investment in the people of the borderlands and the city of San Luis,” said Rep. Grijalva. “As a cross-border community, this funding will reconstruct and modernize César Chávez Boulevard making it safer for all modes of traffic, increase environmental sustainability by reducing vehicle emissions and boost economic competitiveness for the region. I’m proud to have supported this critical project for many years and will continue to fight for federal funds that will improve sustainability and the quality-of-life for the people of southern Arizona.”

“On behalf of the City of San Luis, thank you! The 25 million grant awarded to the City of San Luis will allow the city to complete the Cesar Chavez Boulevard Improvements from start to finish,” said Mayor Nieves Riedel. “I want to express my gratitude to our Acting City Administrator Jenny Torres and her team for their hard work on this project, which will come to fruition.”

“I also want to express my gratitude for Senator Mark Kelly, Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Congressman Raúl Grijalva, Congressman Ruben Gallego, and everyone who has worked hard to ensure San Luis had the funding for this much anticipated and needed community project. I can assure you rural Arizona is in good hands,” Mayor Riedel added.