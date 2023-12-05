Two contests aimed towards local youth in Yuma County

Both contests are open to contestants under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2023

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma is sponsoring two contests for the youth in the community and will have cash prizes and a chance for a scholarship.

Essay Contest

The first one is the 2023-24 Essay Contest where contestants will need to submit a 700-800 word original essay that will be judged at the local level.

The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma said in the flyer that the winning essay will be entered in the Arizona District contest to compete for a $2,500 scholarship.

The essay contest's topic is "Optimism: How it connects us."

First-place winners will receive a Gold Medallion and $500 and will be able to advance to the Optimist District Level Contest to get an opportunity to win a scholarship.

Second-place winners will receive a Silver Medallion and $250, while third-place winners will receive a Bronze Medallion and $100.

To apply, applications are available on arizonaoptimists.com by clicking on "Programs," or contact Denise Davis at 34retsbew@gmail.com.

The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma said completed forms and a copy of the essay are due on January 10, 2024.

For more information, take a look at the file below.

Oratorical Contest

The second one is the Oratorical Contest 2023-24 where contestants will deliver a speech based on the topic which is "How to change the world with optimism."

Here are the prizes at the Arizona District Zone 1 Level in Yuma County:

1st Place: Gold Medallion and $500. Top two winners will get to advance to the Arizona District Level Contest.

2nd Place: Silver Medallion and $250.

3rd Place: Bronze Medallion and $100.

The Sunrise Optimist Club of Yuma said in the flyer that district winners will receive a plaque, and a $2,500 scholarship, and advance to the Regional/World Championships.

Winners who advance to the championships are eligible for up to $22,500 in scholarships.

To apply, applications are available on arizonaoptimists.com by clicking on "Programs," or contact Denise Davis at 34retsbew@gmail.com.

Applications are due on Friday, February 16, 2024.

For more information, take a look at the file below.