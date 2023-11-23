Benefits of the H-2A program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The H-2A program has been around since 1986, and the employees are signed to contracts with the maximum amount of time being three years to work in the United States.

“It’s really good cause like I said we provide an efficient workforce and the work service is reliable then they are here to work and that’s what we provide and in a positive way it helps us to keep growing,” said Jorge Gutierrez, the HR and Safety Coordinator for Agsocio.

Each state has a minimum hourly wage pay for the workers, in Arizona that's $15.62, and in California, it's $18.65.

One day laborer says it's helped him out a lot.

“It’s benefitted me a lot and I have found really good stability and the program has helped me in the way that we are treated as it is excellent and from my experience, I would recommend it,” said Juan Andres Espinoza Chavez, an H-2A day laborer for Agsocio.

Companies like Agsocio must provide transportation to and from work, while also providing housing and daily meals.

Just last year there were over $370,000 temporary jobs for these workers.

According to the Department of Labor, Arizona had over 13,000 H-2A workers while California had over 40,000.

Chavez explains how this program has helped him and his family.

“Economically it has given us stability it helped me a lot because the jobs I had in Mexico it was living day by day and here thanks to the opportunity they gave us its like giving us that assistance and making sure nothing’s missing at home,” said Chavez.

The program benefits a variety of people, and the first half of this year’s job opportunities have increased by 10% more than in 2022’s first half.