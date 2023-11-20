Skip to Content
Yuma County

Arizona Metal Center opens its doors

today at 3:18 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Metal Center opened its doors Monday in Yuma.

The new business is on Avenue 3E near 32nd Street.

Its owner says there was a lack of steel supplier options in town and decided to invest and contribute to our economy by hiring more locals.

"We started out as a fabrication shop. And we've been able to now open up our doors for the steel sales. It feels really good. We got some guys here and we are able to give them a stable job," stated Marcos Orduño, Arizona Metal Center owner.

The owner's goal is to exceed the customers' expectations and keep contributing to the economy.

