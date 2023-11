WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced there will be a westbound ramp closure along Interstate 8 in Wellton on Tuesday, November 14.

There will be crews scheduled to repair the guardrail.

The westbound I-8 on-ramp at US 80 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers can use Avenue 29E (Exit 30) as a detour.