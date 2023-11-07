Rounds found at local elementary school

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department said several students at C.W. McGraw Elementary School in Yuma are facing disciplinary action after several firearm rounds were found on campus.

YPD said one of the students took 15 rounds of ammunition to school on Monday.

YPD said there was no criminal action or intent.

We did reach out to McGraw Elementary School and to Yuma Elementary School District 1 but they had no comment at this time.

KYMA will keep you updated on this story.