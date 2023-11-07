Skip to Content
Yuma County

Dome Valley Raceway to host Pro Drag Racing Showdown

Dome Valley Raceway / KYMA
WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dome Valley Raceway is hosting a Pro Drag Racing Showdown this weekend.

The event will start on Friday, November 10 from noon to 8:00pm, and will go until Sunday, November 12 from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Admission for adults ages 13+, for a single day pass, is $20.00, but for a three-day pass, it's $50.00 while admission for kids ages 5-12, for a single day pass is $5.00, but $15.00 for a three-day pass.

Kids ages four-years-old or under can go to the event for free. To learn more about the event, see the poster below.

Courtesy: Dome Valley Raceway
Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

